El PASO - Eloise Williams, 90, was called home to our Lord on March 14, 2023. She died peacefully following a brief but tough battle with cancer after spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Eloise was born October 9, 1932 to Hugh and Dora Massingale in the Blackstar coal mining camp outside Alva, Kentucky. At the age of 13 she and her parents moved to Roswell, New Mexico to be with extended family who had moved there for health reasons. She loved being around her Uncles, Aunts, and many cousins.
Living in Roswell brought Eloise some of her fondest memories, which led to some of her family’s favorite stories. She attended Roswell High School where she was active in many extra curriculars. She was even named most Beautiful Girl in 1952, which likely led many high school friends to affectionately nickname her Elo-Squeeze. It was at Roswell High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Grant Williams. They were married secretly in high school and stayed married for 33 wonderful years before losing him to cancer at the age of 50.
Because of Grant’s successful career in the meat processing business, they moved back and forth between Roswell and El Paso before settling in El Paso. Eloise was the proud mother of three sons. Even though they have an age gap of up to sixteen years, Eloise had a remarkable way of making them all feel like they were the favorite. She took it upon herself to be active in all of their lives in special ways. She volunteered to be room mother, made each Halloween costume by hand, and never missed a sporting event. Perhaps the greatest feat of her life was when she showed indescribable grace and love for her sons when they lost their Father at the ages of 28, 23, and 13.
Eloise was a strong believer in Jesus Christ. She was active at Scottsdale Baptist where she loved being around her bible class. She was a founding member of the Del Sol church where she worked countless hours to help grow it from a small church plant to a large thriving church. Eloise was a never-ending example of serving others to her friends and family.
Eloise loved being around her family and especially loved being “Mamaw” to her 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She loved to cook. Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners were a real adventure as the family mixed in their love of her cooking with her beloved Dallas Cowboys. She loved the Miners basketball team, but even gave in to supporting two of her son’s alma mater up the road in Las Cruces.
Eloise had a real sense of style. She still was the most beautiful girl in school at the age of 90. That style boiled over to her sense of decorating. She was a real collector! This ranged from her kerosene lamps to her decorations for every Holiday of the year. Each of the grandchildren were graced with their own special Christmas decoration. She was a beautiful lady in every sense of the word.
Eloise is survived by her children H David and Debbie Williams, Joe and Debra Williams, and Jack Williams and Rebecca Hawes. She will be greatly missed by her Grandchildren Rebekah and Isaac Jones, Grant and Leah Williams, Elizabeth Williams, Isaiah and Kailey Williams, Mollie Williams, Christian and Sydney Williams, Josiah and Casie Williams, Elijah Hawes, and Abby Williams. Eloise was blessed with ten great-grandchildren who included Nyree, Adrian, Deshaun, Thomas, Hugh, Eloise, Islay, Johnathon, Liam, and Sadie. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends."
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Grant, and special friend Ed. There will be a graveside service in Roswell on March 25th at Memory Lawn Memorial Cemetery at 11 AM for family and friends. On March 26th there will be a Memorial Service at the Westside Community Church 201 E Sunset Rd, El Paso at 12 PM.
We will miss her – but we are grateful that she is not in pain and consider ourselves blessed to know she is with our Savior in Heaven. “Her value exceeds pearls; all you desire can’t compare with her” Proverbs 3:15