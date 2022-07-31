A funeral service for Eloy Prieto Delgado, age 72, will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 2, 2022 at Midway Baptist Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery. The family will be accepting visitation from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Monday, August 1, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Eloy passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, TX.
Eloy and his wife, Dominga P. Prieto had married in June 12, 1972 and had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Eloy was born to Elias Prieto Avila and Josefina Delgado in Satevo Chihuahua, Mexico on December 1, 1949. He was the eldest of 6 children. Eloy was known as a hard worker, employed at Dean Baldwin and TMC-Nova Bus in the past. Eloy was a respectful, humble man and a great friend to many, always willing to help, everyone’s handyman. He enjoyed keeping busy and spending his time working and building on his ranch.
Those left to cherish Eloy’s memory are, his wife, Dominga Prieto; sons, Fernando Prieto, Eloy Prieto Jr., Rosendo Martinez, Antonio Martinez and David Martinez. Eloy was also blessed with grandchildren: Audelia Martinez, Clarissa Martinez, Joana Montes, Josue Martinez, Antonio Martinez Jr., Ariana Bower, Victor Prieto, Gabriel Prieto, Rosendo Ray Martinez, Navaeh Martinez, Aryanna Prieto, Savannah Prieto, Fernando Prieto Jr., Aubrey Prieto and great grandchildren: Jubilee Banda, Damien Prieto, Sapphria Martinez, Silas Bowers, Daniel Torrez, Genesis Torrez, Zaiden Torrez, Reznor Torrez. Also surviving Eloy are his brothers, Leobardo Elias Prieto Delgado, and Samuel Prieto Delgado; sisters, Lucina Prieto Delgado, Victoria Prieto Delgado, and Lydia Prieto Delgado. Eloy will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Josue Martinez, Antonio Martinez Jr., Victor Prieto, Gabriel Prieto, Rosendo Ray Martinez, Fernando Prieto Jr., nephews Elias Prieto, and Leobardo Prieto. Honorary pallbearer, his brother Leobardo Prieto
We find rest knowing Eloy is in heaven rejoicing and at peace
Eloy Prieto Delgado
El funeral para Eloy Prieto Delgado, de 72 años, se llevará a cabo a las 10:00 AM, del martes 2 de agosto de 2022 en la Iglesia Bautista de Midway. El entierro seguirá en el cementerio de South Park. La familia aceptará visitas de 2:00 PM a 5:00 PM el lunes 1 de agosto de 2022 en la Capilla de la Funeraria LaGrone. Eloy falleció el jueves 21 de julio de 2022 en Fort Worth, TX.
Eloy y su esposa, Dominga P. Prieto, se habían casado el 12 de junio de 1972 y recientemente habían celebrado su 50 aniversario de bodas.
Eloy nació de Elias Prieto Avila y Josefina Delgado en Satevo Chihuahua, México el 1 de diciembre de 1949. Era el mayor de 6 hijos. Eloy era conocido como un gran trabajador, empleado en Dean Baldwin y TMC-Nova Bus en el pasado. Eloy fue un hombre respetuoso, humilde y gran amigo de muchos, siempre dispuesto a ayudar, el manitas de todos. Le gustaba mantenerse ocupado y pasar su tiempo trabajando y construyendo en su rancho.
Los que quedan para atesorar la memoria de Eloy son su esposa, Dominga Prieto; hijos, Fernando Prieto, Eloy Prieto Jr., Rosendo Martínez, Antonio Martínez y David Martínez. Eloy también fue bendecido con nietos: Audelia Martinez, Clarissa Martinez, Joana Montes, Josue Martinez, Antonio Martinez Jr., Ariana Bower, Victor Prieto, Gabriel Prieto, Rosendo Ray Martinez, Navaeh Martinez, Aryanna Prieto, Savannah Prieto, Fernando Prieto Jr., Aubrey Prieto y bisnietos: Jubilee Banda, Damien Prieto, Sapphria Martinez, Silas Bowers, Daniel Torrez, Genesis Torrez, Zaiden Torrez, Reznor Torrez. También le sobreviven a Eloy sus hermanos Leobardo Elias Prieto Delgado y Samuel Prieto Delgado; hermanas, Lucina Prieto Delgado, Victoria Prieto Delgado y Lydia Prieto Delgado. La familia y los amigos extrañarán mucho a Eloy.
Como portadores del féretro estarán sus nietos, Josué Martínez, Antonio Martínez Jr., Víctor Prieto, Gabriel Prieto, Rosendo Ray Martínez, Fernando Prieto Jr., sobrinos Elías Prieto y Leobardo Prieto. Portador de honor, su hermano Leobardo Prieto
Descansamos sabiendo que Eloy está en el cielo gozoso y en paz
