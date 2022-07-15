Elroy Robinson Jr.
Elroy Robinson Jr., 43, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought and memory with Elroy’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM A Graveside Service will be held at South Park Cemetery on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 2:00 PM.
On November 28, 1979, Elroy Robinson Jr. was born to Elroy Robinson Sr. and Patricia Robinson in Roswell, NM. He was a graduate of University High School. Elroy married Elizabeth Montaño on July 23, 2003, in Roswell, NM. He was a passionate artist whose work earned him a visit to Washington, DC, to meet George Bush Sr. Elroy was a devoted husband, father, and brother that truly loved his wife, children, family, and many friends.
Elroy was known to dance or cut a step when he was happy. He loved to dress up sharp and cruise Cadillacs. Always helping out if he was able to. Elroy was involved in his church and was well known in his community. A truly gentle soul with a familiar face and sweet and loving heart, Elroy, will forever be missed by his family and friends!!!
Left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Elroy Jr. are his beloved wife, Elizabeth; sons: Elroy Jr. and Julian “Boomer,” sisters: Donnie Robinson, Lisa Broomfield (Barron), and Tricia Grimes (Matthew); aunts: Doris Robinson, who was very present in his life for 18 years, Dorothy Sandles, and Barbara Ann Jackson and Joanne Jackson; as well as one uncle, Jasper Livingston (Princeton); and numerous friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elroy Robinson Sr. and Patricia Robinson. grandparents: Frank and Donnie Robinson; grandmother, Irene Sanchez; aunts: Retta Carrington and Lena Huntsman; uncles: Bennie Robinson, Edward Robinson, Earnest Robinson, Booker T. Robinson and Robert D. Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family of Elroy Robinson, Jr. appreciates the prayers and sharing of love for all that knew him.
Elroy’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.