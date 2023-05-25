Elsa Palma, 50, passed away on May 19, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Elsa’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a celebration of life at Church on the Move held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10:00AM.
Elsa was born in Chicago, IL on October 23, 1972, to Eduviges and Cecilio Torres. She graduated from A.S. Johnston High in Austin Tx, and then graduated with an Associates in computer application systems from ENMU in 1997. She worked for ENMMC for 19 years and 2 years at South Union Clinic.
Elsa married Rodolfo R. Palma Jr. on March 4, 1994, in Roswell, NM. She was a devoted member of Church on the Move where she spent a great deal of time volunteering with the church and found great joy in helping others. Anyone who knew Elsa knows that she always had a smile on her face and a contagious laugh that will never be forgotten.
Elsa was a Godly woman who loved her family more than life itself. Her family was her pride and joy, you could often find her cheering on her kids at their sporting events, enjoying a boxing match with her husband, or just being the best Wife, Mom, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and Friend, anyone could ask for. Elsa had a fun, loving, comforting personality, and a fighting, persistent, cheerful spirit that never gave up. She was thoughtful and had a big generous heart. Elsa will be immensely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories are her loving husband, Rodolfo R. Palma Jr; children: (My First Baby) Isaac Jordan Palma, (My Princess) Iliana Jessica Palma, (My Son) Erik Daniel Palma; mother: Eduviges A. Torres; siblings: Susana Palma, Alberto Torres, Monica Torres, Leticia Torres; and many cherished family and friends.
Elsa is preceded in death by her father, Cecilio Torres; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
The family of Elsa wishes to extend sincere thanks to Friends, Nurses, Doctors, and staff that attended to her during her journey.
Elsa’s tribute was written in her memory by her loving family.