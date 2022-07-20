Elsie E. Flinton
March 3, 1938 — May 31, 2022
Elsie E. Flinton, 84 of Millville, died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 after an extended illness at the Inspira Medical Center of Vineland. Elsie was born in Parks Township, Pennsylvania to John Bark and Veda (Shellhammer) Bark.
She spent her formative years in Pennsylvania. She graduated from Lee College in Cleveland, TN in 1958 and moved to Lansing Michigan where she met her future husband.
Elsie married Addison James Flinton on May 10, 1963. They moved from Michigan to North Dakota and then to Roswell, New Mexico in 1978.
Elsie was a bookkeeper for various entities including General Motors, Radio Station KHRT, San Haven State Hospital, Nekoma Missile Base, and Par Radar Station. In Roswell, NM, she worked for over 20 years for Ray Bell Gas/Oil Company.
Elsie and her husband Jim were the pastors of the New Covenant Church of God in Roswell until his death. Prior to her illness, she was an active member of the Lighthouse Church of God in Millville, NJ.
Elsie adored her family and her church family, always the constant giver and encourager.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Jim and son-in-law Pastor Timothy Bradham. She is survived by one daughter, Pastor Jamie Bradham; granddaughters, Hannah Bradham and Moriah Bradham of Millville, NJ and brother, Glenn Bark (Joyce) of Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home, P.O. Box 4391, Sevierville, TN 37864 or a charity of your choice.
Graveside service to be held at South Park Cemetery, Block 58, Row E, Space 4 on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. Officiating will be the Reverend Jamie Bradham.