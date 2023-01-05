A graveside service for Elton Wayne Reed, age 69, of Dexter, NM., will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 6, 2023 at South Park Cemetery. Elton passed away Monday, January 2, 2023.
Elton was born June 30, 1953 to Burton DeOliver Reed, Sr. and Zelma M. ‘Sally’ Reed in Florence, Arizona. He graduated from Roswell High School in 1974 and in 1978 he married Joann, his wife of 44 years, whom he met at ENMMC where she was employed as a nurse. Elton Graduated IBEW as a journeyman electrician and established his own electrical business, Pro-Amp Electric, in 1994. He loved his work as well as each and every client. Elton served God by loving others well, touching everyone he met in some way. He also loved his truck and taking care of his beautiful family and home- Sweetie was the center of his world.
Elton was preceded in death by his parents, Burton and Zelma M. ‘Sally’ Reed, Sr.; brother, Burton DeOliver Reed, Jr; and sister, Patricia Starlene Reed
Those left to cherish Elton’s memory is his wife, Joann Reed and daughter, Toshina ‘Sweetie’ Reed of the family home in Dexter, NM; as well as sister-in-law, Gwen Reed of Roswell, NM; nephews, Jacob Reed and wife, Barbie of Roswell, NM; Burton Reed, III and wife Cortney of Martins Ferry, OH; Joe West and wife, Tammy of Roswell, NM.
Serving as pallbearers are, Ray Juarez, Ray Juarez, Jr., Dusty Johnson, Terry Johnson, Ornell Fuller, and Manuel Maese.
"A very special thanks to neighbors Ray Juarez and Manuel and Catalina Maese for their love and friendship, and Ron and Jeri Fuller and the Fuller Family."
