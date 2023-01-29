Elvia Elvira Lopez Mejia, 70, passed away on Saturday, January the 21, 2023 in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Elvia’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM with a Funeral Service to begin at 10:00 AM, and a Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM.
On December 16, 1952 Elvia Elvira Lopez Mejia was born to Maria Mejia and Justiniano Lopez in Guatemala, Izabal, Puerto Barrios. She loved music and dancing, but most of all, she loved her family. Elvia will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
Elvia is survived by her children: Wilfrido Ramirez, Aracely Ramirez, Dennis Ramirez, Rosa Ramirez, and Chambler Ramirez; siblings: Blanca Lopez, Maria Hortencia Lopez, Martha Anaya, Dorna Martinez, and Hector Marroquin; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Maria Mejia Lopez and Justiniano Lopez Salazar; son, Marlon Ramirez; sisters: Maria Herlinda Lopez and Bertha Moreno; and grandparents.
Elvia’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.