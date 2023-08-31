Emilio Amaya-Trejo
A viewing will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home for Emilio Amaya-Trejo, 82, who passed on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 1, 2023, also at Ballard Funeral Home with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery.
Emilio was born August 10, 1941, in Durango, Mexico, to Castulo Amaya and Ramona Trejo who have preceded him in death along with his brother Ramon Amaya.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters Paula Munoz, Maria Amaya and Lety Ultreras; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Omar Munoz, Enrico Amaya, Eduardo Gonzalez, Mario Amaya, Juan Amaya and Beto Gamboa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.