Ernest Wright

02/03/1940 - 06/04/2022
With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother & friend, Ernest Dean Wright, age 82. He entered the gates of Heaven, June 4, 2022, where he was welcomed by our Lord and Savior along with many family and friends. He passed away due to natural causes, peaceful and surrounded by his family in Socorro, New Mexico.
Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Vineyard Church of Albuquerque, located at 6300 San Mateo Blvd Ste F1, Albuquerque, NM 87109, (505) 907-6705, with Chaplin John Ambrose officiating. Celebration of Life Reception will follow at 3303 Flat Iron Rd, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87144.
Ernest Dean Wright, was born on February 3, 1940 to WJ Wright and Margie Preston in Cheyenne, Oklahoma. He was raised in Southeastern New Mexico. He traveled the world, dedicated his life to the membership camp ground sales industry. Put down roots in California, Wyoming, Colorado, and Florida. He returned to Northern New Mexico in 2019.
He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his dear wife of 58-years, Diane Lynnette Wright, the love of his life, his children, Mitchell Dean Wright, Stefanie Lorraine Wright-Shirk, and loving grandchildren Hunter Garrett Wright & Keegan Burton Shirk, his life’s pride and joy. He is described by his family as an amazing father, an inspiration, and unconditionally loving person. He enjoyed golfing, playing poker, traveling, gold panning, outdoors, and socializing with his family & friends. Truly, a versatile and courageous entrepreneur, from membership camp grounds sales, roofing, landscaping, to ranching; and even tried his hand in treatment foster care when he opened Covenant Child Foster Care.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Diane Lynnette Wright, of Socorro, New Mexico; his son, Mitchell Dean Wright (Teresa); his daughter, Stefanie Lorraine Wright-Shirk (Jimmy); grandchildren, Hunter Garrett Wright and Keegan Burton Shirk; sister, Gayle Jones (Curtis) of Blum, Texas; brothers David Wright (Adelina) of Socorro, New Mexico, Jack Wright (Nancy) of Sturgis, South Dakota, Derrell Wright of Roswell, New Mexico; uncle Johnny Christenot (Jane) of Pensacola Florida and many family & friends he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents Preston & Margie Wright; sisters, Joy McClain & Shirley Wright both of Roswell New Mexico.
Honorary Gratitude: Blessed to be chosen are Larry Hill, Wanda Lawson, Damon Shirk, George Grey, Don Banks, Barry Clayton, Aubrey White, Larry Phillips Vivian & George Gray. He touched so many lives throughout the years both near and far beyond, he knew no strangers; there is too many to list, his presence and love was larger than life.
The family of Ernest Dean Wright wishes to extend sincere thanks to South Valley Care Center staff & Susan Bencal; Presbyterian Hospice staff.
Funeral Arrangements: Daniels Family Funeral Services, located: 309 Garfield Ave, Socorro, NM 87801
MEMORIAMS: In lieu of flowers, Ernest D. Wright’s family would like for you to consider, donations be made to:
• New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness @ https://nmceh.org/
• Kids Golf Foundation @ https://www.kidsgolffoundation.org/donate/
Ernest Wright’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.