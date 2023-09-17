Ernesto (Ernie) Daniel Martinez Jr.
In loving memory of Ernesto (Ernie) Daniel Martinez Jr. who passed away September 4th, 2023, at the age of 52 surrounded by his loved ones.
Ernesto was born on July 12th, 1971, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Ernesto Daniel Martinez Sr. and Carolina Martinez. He grew up in Roswell and attended Roswell High School where he graduated from in 1991.
Throughout his life Ernesto was known for his infectious smile and his willingness to help even if it meant giving the shirt off his back to someone in need. He had a passion for all things mechanical and was able to fix anything or solve any problem once he set his mind to it. Ernesto was involved in the church as an alter server.
Ernesto dedicated the last 11 years of his life to a fulfilling career at Bonham Farms, where he made an immediate and lasting impact as a loyal employee. His nurturing nature was evident in his ability to care for trees at all stages of development.
In his spare time, Ernesto found joy in relaxing on the couch after a hard day's work, cheering for the Cowboys, and engaging in hands-on tinkering. These precious moments were often shared with cherished family and friends. He had a deep affection for animals, particularly his dog Lilly. Ernesto took immense pride in the home he built for himself and his wife Irene, with special attention to maintaining their yard. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, consistently prioritizing the needs of others above his own.
Ernesto was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Daniel and Bonifacia (Bonnie) Martinez and Frank Analla and Guadalupe Sandoval.
Ernesto is survived by his wife Irene Martinez, his two children Marcos (Amanda) Martinez and Serenity Martinez, her son, his beloved grandson, Avery Torres, his parents Ernesto Sr. and Carolina Martinez, siblings Julian Martinez, Melanie Martinez & Israel Villa, Matthew (Sylvia) Martinez, Gabriel Martinez, and Thomas (Melissa) Martinez, and step-children Angel (John) Leton, Serena (Ben) Hann, and Juan Lucero. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces, nephews, and grandchildren whom he loved very much.
Pallbearers: Julian, Melanie, Matthew, Gabriel, Thomas, his children, Marcos & Serenity, and his beloved grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 9:30 on Tuesday September 19th with a Rosary Service at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church with a celebration of mass to follow. Following mass Ernesto will be interred at St. Peters Columbarium where family and friends will gather to celebrate his life and bid a heartfelt farewell. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which was dear to Ernesto's heart.
You toiled hard Dad, now you rest. We are proud you are ours, one of the best.
Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and forever dear.
I will miss you
Every single day
Your absence will shatter me
In every possible way
Lonely and alone
In the bed, I will lay
Please come back soon
And drive my heartbreak away...
Goodbye my strong, loving, husband. Your love.