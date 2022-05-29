Eslinda Lopez Valverde passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Eslinda’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A viewing will be open to the public at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home 2609 S. Main St, Roswell, NM 88203 on Tuesday, May 31, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Rosary service will follow at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at St. Peter Church, 111 E. Deming St, Roswell, NM 88203, on Wednesday, June 1, at 10:00 am with Father Charlie officiating. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery, 3101 S Main St, Roswell, NM 88203.
Biography
On July 20, 1940, Eslinda was born to Antonio and Juanita Lopez in Newkirk, New Mexico.
Eslinda was a faithful member of St Peter Catholic Church, where she faithfully served in the Fluffy Duffy ministry, helping clean, decorate and serve at multiple gatherings for the congregation. Eslinda was also a member of the Eucharist Women’s ministry. In 1988, Eslinda married her beloved husband Danny Valverde in Deming, New Mexico. Eslinda worked at Roswell Do It Center and El Capitan Elementary. Eslinda would spend her free time gardening with her furry friends Rainy, Chata, Estrella, and Little Boots. Eslinda cherished her time with her family, she was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Eslinda had 7 children, 22 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Eslinda was creative; she loved sewing, music, and dancing. Eslinda’s first love was God. She was deeply grounded in her faith and God’s never-ending love. She was a faithful and loyal servant until her very last breath.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Eslinda are:
Brother Steve Lopez and wife Sheila.
Children:
Son - Jesse Fuentes and Fiance Trina Salmon; Jesse’s children include: Son - Mark and wife Michelle, their children Elizabeth, Anthony, Matthew and Mikolas. Daughter - Kristie, her children Jesse and spouse Ariel, Juanice, and Roger. Son - Steven and wife Samantha, their children Steven Jr, Caleb, and Auriaya. Daughter - Dennisha and spouse Matt, their children Aaliyah, Matthew James, Richard, Mariah, and Malik. Son - Lorenzo Madrid. Daughter Melissa, her children Reina, Mellrei, and Jessica. Daughter - Johanna and husband Israel, their children Robert, A’Marie, Israel, Amariah, and Gabrielle. Son - Antonio and wife Myra, their children Zulay and Zaid. Son - Miguel and wife Cenila, their son Sebastian. Son - Jared.
Daughter - Evelyn Soto and spouse Jose; her children include: Daughter - Theresa, her son Josh and wife Christal, Son - Tony and husband Jacob. Daughter Missy, her children Phillip Jesse Ray, Alexandra and husband JP.
Son - Richard Fuentes.
Son - Joe Fuentes and wife Delma, their grandson Nathan.
Daughter - Dora Shorter and husband Roger; Dora’s children include: Daughter - Shannie and spouse Keesha, their children Elijah, Trinity, Lalo, Alonzo, Malachi, Kya, and Emma. Son Michael, his children Preston, Wesley, and Mila. Daughter - Heather and husband Enzo, their son Julian. Son - Kenneth. Daughter Alyssa and husband Monty, their daughter Emily. Son William. Son - Kenner.
Son - Sam Fuentes, and wife Willadean; Sam’s children include Daughter - Samantha and spouse Utah, their children Klee’Anna and Isaiah. Son - Samuel. Son - Daniel and wife Marisela.
Daughter - Debbie Fuentes and spouse Amanda; Debbie’s children include Son - Nathaniel, his son Dario, and Son - Alexander.
Eslinda has 10 great-great-grandchildren blessed to carry on her legacy: Abrianna, Amaya, Penelope, Silas, Zane, Teagan, Cheyenne, Micah, Josiahs, Zariyah.
In addition to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, Eslinda leaves behind countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.
Eslinda is preceded in death by her loving husband Danny Valverde, her parents Antonio and Juanita Lopez, Sisters Delia and Carmel, and Brothers Ismael, Robert, Tony, Arthur, and Larry.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Kristie Fuentes, Elizabeth Fuentes, Anthony Fuentes, Matthew Fuentes, Theresa Alonzo, and Shannie Atkinson.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Mikolas Fuentes, Jesse Levario, Roger Carrillo, Nathaniel Fuentes, Alexander Mestas, and Joshua Alonzo.
The family of Eslinda wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Hospice nurses and the multiple members of the prayer team at St. Peter Parish.
Eslinda’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.