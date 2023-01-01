Esmera Mary Archuleta, 86, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Roswell NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Mary Archuleta’s Family at www.andersonbethany.com.
On December 8, 1936, Esmera Mary Archuleta was born to Guillermo & Rafaela Muniz in Carlsbad, New Mexico, where she attended and graduated from Carlsbad High School. On July 10, 1952, Esmera married George Archuleta in Roswell, NM. She was a member of County Club Church of Christ for many years, involved in Ladies bible class, and volunteered by teaching for vacation bible school at the church. Mary was a homemaker who loved the Lord and lived all her life to seek Him. Her children and grandchildren were most important. Mary was the most loyal and faithful wife to her husband Geroge Archuleta, and was a strong powerful maternal figure in our family. She taught us what the value of traditions were but mostly who our Lord and Savior is. Mary enjoyed life, loved fishing, camping, gardening, cooking, taking care of others, and studying her bible.
She is Not Gone
Ease your grief, she is not gone, for in your heart she lingers on.
Her smile, her laugh, her special way, will comfort you from day to day.
You’ll feel her presence in the breeze, that dances gently, through the trees,
and it’s her face that you will see when you’re in need of company.
At any time, you can recall, the love you shared, you saved it all.
And in time, more than anything, you’ll find peace in remembering.
Esmera Mary is survived by her spouse, George Archuleta; children: Cynthia Segura, Sally Wall, Corrine Ramos, Connie Trujillo, Richard Archuleta; thirteen grandchildren; and one living sister.
Esmera Mary Archuleta is preceded in death by her parents: Guillermo and Rafaela Muniz; nine siblings; son, George Archuleta; granddaughter, Windy Marie; and great grandson, Rome Wyatt.
Blessed to be chosen as Pallbearers are Richard Archuleta, Donnie Wall, Gabriel Trujillo, Tony Wyatt, Chevy Wyatt, and Tristin Wall.
The Family of Esmera Mary Archuleta wishes to extend sincere thanks to Doug Austin, The Ladies Bible Class at the Church of Christ.
Funeral Services will be held at County Club Church of Christ on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with Doug Austin officiating. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Esmera’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.