On April 12, 2023, at 6:15 a.m., our beautiful Mother, Esperanza Lujan Leos, was received into heaven.
Our mother was a constant influence throughout our family life. She enjoyed nurturing her children, Grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even her great-great-grandchild. Our mother nurtured with a smile, great meals, by example, and most significantly, her Love for family. Her faith and prayers were unwavering. Her love for Christ built a shelter that covered her whole family. She received family and friends with a welcome smile. She liked to garden and was very proud of her Roses. She wanted to make sure that everyone always had a jacket on so they wouldn't be cold. She would save clothes and jackets to give to the poor in Mexico. She was selfless and believed in doing good. Our mother not only loved her family, but there was not a child she did not love that was lucky enough to be cared for by her. She was known by the many children she cared for over the years as "Mama Hope".
She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Leos, our beloved Father; her grandchild, Brandy Bell and her great-great-grandson, Willie Jayce Martinez.
She is survived by her children: Maria (David) Ayala, Lorraine Ramirez, Brenda Leos, Bill Leos (Lisa), Ruby Leos, and Jennifer Leos. Her Grandchildren: Sophia (Eric) Gettys, Marcos, Vivian, and Daniel Ayala, Jessica Ramirez, Ciera (Scott) Hebson, Freddie and Willie Ramirez, Erica Leos, Ryan (Rauni) Leos, Sarah (Casey) Shaw, Taylor Leos, Rodney Bell, Mia Messier-Leos, Hailey Gilbert, and Isaiah Leos. Great-Grandchildren Ella, Gabe, Tawney, Hayden, Allie, Liam, Tommy, Joshua, Blaine, Riverlyn, Atlas, Darwin, Molly Jane, Hunter, and Pecan. Her siblings Manuel Lujan, Armando Lujan, Marielena (Homero) Velasco, Olivia Rodriguez, Gracia Carrasco, Humberto Lujan, and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Marcos Ayala, Ryan Leos, Rodney Bell, Isaiah Leos, Tommy Hill, and Joshua Hill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Oulette, James Hill, Eric Gettys, and Daniel Ayala.