Our beloved mother Estella C. Soto peacefully passed away on May 19, 2022 with her kids by her side.
Our mother was born in Slide, Texas to Jesus & Eudelia G. Coronado on July 7, 1948. She was one of 18 siblings. Surviving siblings are Lupe Coronado Sr., Oralia Lopez, Jesus Chuy Coronado, Frances Duarte, Juanita L. Coronado, and Eudelia Romero. Other survivors include her son, Artie Luna & wife Martha; their sons, Sonny Luna & Jeremy, his wife Mariah; great grandchildren; Andrew & Leila Luna; daughter, Emma Luna and her children Esmeralda & Antoinette Trejo & Anthony Elisio; great grandchildren, Christopher Chavez, Adrain & Gabby Enriquez, Xavier Trejo; and her adopted granddaughter, Amber Herrera.
She was preceded in death by both parents, many brothers and sisters, her great granddaughter Esmeralda Estella Chavez, and the love of her life, Daniel Soto. Daniel and her spent 27 plus years together before his passing. Together they shared a beautiful life while they raised a granddaughter and great grandson.
She was the owner & operator of Magic Steam Laundry for many years. She started working at a very young age to help support the family, and never found reason to stop until she became ill. The hard worker she was all her life made her the strong person she became all the way to the end. When she was not working, she enjoyed spending time with family making the best of every day. Our mother was of Catholic faith and attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Our mother, grandma, mother-in-law was loved by many and will be greatly missed. We will forever hold all our memories close to our hearts.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Plains Regional Hospital and the Retirement Ranch here in Clovis for all the care they gave our mother during her last days.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 4-8 pm in the Steed Todd Funeral Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe with a Recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 am, and the Mass immediately following at 10:30 am. Burial will immediately follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.
Those chosen to be pallbearers are Artie & Sonny Luna, Christopher Chavez, Adrain Enriquez, Anthony Elisio, & Joe Ray Perez.
Honorary pallbearers are Amber Herrera, Gabby Enriquez, Jeremy, Andrew, and Leila Luna.