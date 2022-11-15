Esther Faye Moreno, 67, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a word of encouragement and support for Esther’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing for Esther at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM.
On July 22, 1955, Esther was born to Gomesindo Contreras and Sara C Martinez in Levelland, Texas. She attended the beauty school of cosmetology and became a beautician. Esther loved the Lord and was a member of the Upper Room Church. She did God’s work by helping whoever was in need. Esther enjoyed gardening and making home improvements. She was a “Dallas Cowboys” fan. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones and her friends.
Those left to cherish memories of Esther are her son, Joe Contreras; grandchildren: Anthony Sanchez and wife Cassandra, Amanda Sanchez, Jazmine Contreras and husband Ben, Janessa Contreras, Manny Martinez and wife Viannry, Freddy Contreras and wife Emily, Andrew Contreras and wife Abby, Sergio Contreras, Davinna Contreras, Janiah Contreras, Jenessis Martinez; great-grandchildren: Noah and Andres Sanchez, Annelea and Elias Gonzales, Armazi, Aaliyah, and ElijVianneyah; brother, Charles Contreras; special niece, April Sosa; numerous nieces and nephews; special cousins: Betty Sanchez, Cathy Contreras and Priscilla Contreras; as well as her close friends: Donna Nuñez, Rosa Hernandez, Margo Nuñez, and Grace Ann Lopez Smith.
Preceding Esther in death are her son, Andrew W. Contreras; granddaughter, Andrea Contreras; parents, Gomesindo Contreras and Sara C Martinez; grandmother, Rosie Duran; siblings: Ernesto Contreras, Frank Contreras, Ray Contreras, Victoria Contreras, Benita Montoya, Christine Sosa, Lucy Contreras, and Lupe Contreras.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Joe Contreras, Gilbert Contreras, Jimmy Sosa, Priscella Anderson, April Sosa, Theodore Contreras, and Robert Sosa.
The family would like to give a special “Thanks” to Priscella Anderson, April Sosa, and of course, Betty Sanchez for your kind love and care.