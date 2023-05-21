Estolano John Adrian Sanchez, 53, passed away on Saturday May 13th, 2023, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory at www.andersonbethany.com
There will be a viewing on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM.
Funeral services will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church in San Patricio, New Mexico on Friday, May 26, at 11:00 AM with comida to follow.
On September 13, 1969, Adrian was born to Jacobo Sanchez and Sally Christine Duran Sanchez in Roswell, New Mexico. He attended Roswell High School and Nuevo Comienzo, where he graduated in 1988. He married the love of his life Sarah Vigil on May 25, 2002, in San Patricio, New Mexico. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.
Adrian was a man with many interests. He loved spending time with his Vieja pinch-Sarah, his kids, family and friends, but especially his grandkids. He enjoyed the outdoors that consisted of hunting, fishing, raising his roosters, camping cruising in the mountains, picnics at bonito lake, cooking and feeding everybody, (especially when he made asado), and cheering on his Green Bay Packers. Adrian loved to ride horses and had many favorites which included Heavy D, his appaloosa, Mighty Whitey, Double Obvious Clue, only to name a few. He loved to go on cheap dates with Sarah, which included 2 hot dogs, a bag of fritos, bean dip and a coke. Adrian also enjoyed guessing the names of songs while driving around. He was by no means a perfect guy, he had his faults, and YEAH, he poached. But we want to believe he learned his expensive lesson. He loved to associate with everybody. He was a friend to everyone and a stranger to no one. When it came to his roosters he took pride in them, especially when he bred a perfect rooster. He loved to sit outside and drink his beer by the fire while listening to New Mexico music. If there was a hunting trip coming, he was going, even if he didn’t have a tag. Adrian was the guide. He was the founder of the “MAKE YOU FAMOUS OUTFITTERS”. There are so many memories, too many to describe, but unique to each person. Please cherish the memories and share them when you can.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Sanchez; kids: Regina Farnsworth (Chris), Daniel Vigil, and Adriana Sanchez; grandkids: Amariyah , Aiden, MichealRay, Maribel, Daniel Jr, and Maricela; dad, Jacobo Sanchez; brothers: Pete Sanchez, Oscar Sanchez, Easy Sanchez(Angelica), Matthew Sanchez (Teresa); brothers -in-law: Marty Vigil (Lorena), Eugene Vigil (Antoniett); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and godchildren.
Proceeded in death by his mom, Sally Christine Sanchez; grandparents: Monica and Estolano Sanchez, Cora and Benny Chavez; in- laws: Steve and Kathy Vigil; brother-in law, Steve Vigil Jr; and other beloved family members.
Honorary Pallbearers are his grandkids & very close family and friends.
Pallbearers are Daniel Vigil, Pete Sanchez, Oscar Sanchez, Easy Sanchez, Matthew Sanchez, Marty Vigil, Bobby Joe McTiegue and Ernie Trujillo.
He will be greatly missed.
His obituary was written by his immediate family.