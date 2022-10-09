February 4, 1930 — August 13, 2022
Eugene Earl Dinehart, age 92, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born the younger identical twin on February 4, 1930, in Elkhart, IN.
Being the youngest siblings, “the twins” naturally drew extra attention and their mother enjoyed dressing them alike, having the boys photographed and entered in twin contests. Gene was always on the right. He and his twin brother, James, relished in all the usual pranks and antics of being identical twins. They graduated from Elkhart High School in 1947 and together proudly enlisted and served in the U.S. Army until 1951. While the Army first brought Gene to the Land of Enchantment, he remained there the rest of his life. He met and married Marsha Kennedy, eventually settling in Roswell and raising their family of three children there. In 1982, Gene married Margaret Houser and the couple lived in Roswell for a time before moving to Albuquerque, where Gene helped care for his elderly mother in law.
Gene’s family will remember him as a patient and gentle soul, a determined “do-it-yourselfer,” and a good neighbor wherever he lived. His workshops were immaculate and well organized. He was an Assistant Scout Master for his sons’ Boy Scout troops, helping both to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. He built strong fences, both literally and figuratively, and helped his granddaughter’s first grade class build a wooden bird feeder for each child’s surprise Mother’s Day gift.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Freeda Dinehart of Elkhart, IN; and three brothers, John, Robert, his twin, James; and his stepson David Silva. Surviving are one daughter, Suzette (Press) Gill of TX; two sons, Dr. Scott (Sheri) Dinehart of AR and Mark (Therese) Dinehart of NM; stepdaughters, Michael-Ann (Chad) Dewees of NM and Linda Silva-Jones of CO; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many devoted nephews and nieces, including two-year old grandnephew twins named after their twin uncles.
A private memorial service will be celebrated in New Mexico and interment will follow in Colorado.