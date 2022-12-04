Eugene "Gene" Ulysses Munsey

July 14, 1941 — April 5, 2022
On April 5, 2022, Eugene “Gene” Munsey passed away at his home at the age of 80 with his loving wife, Barbara, by his side. Gene was a positive light in the world, always seeing the very best in everyone. He was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on July 14, 1941, to Walter Munsey and Aubra Lorene Cordell who preceded him in death.
Gene is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Parker, Colorado.
After Gene’s birth, his family moved to Roswell, New Mexico. He always spoke with fondness of his childhood growing up in Roswell and the friendships he made that lasted a lifetime. He attended Roswell High School for two years and graduated from New Mexico Military Institute High School and Junior College. The time spent and lessons learned at NMMI had a lasting impact on Gene’s life and he remained devoted to the school. Gene transferred to the University of New Mexico and pledged the Sigma Chi fraternity. He was a lifetime member of the fraternity. In 1966 Gene began his business career in Denver first at Dun & Bradstreet. He later moved into the Country Club business in Membership and Management in both Parker, Colorado and Cameron Park, California. He met Barbara in Denver in 1972 and they were married on August 12, 1974, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Castle Rock, Colorado. Gene had a special connection to Roswell, and he returned in the early 1990’s. He took on a dual position of Sales Manager and Station Manager at KBIM-TV where he remained until his retirement in 2010. After retirement he moved back to Parker, Colorado.
He loved sports, all sports, but if a softball team happened to need a first baseman he was always at the ready. Each year he would look forward to watching talented young players in the Little League World Series! Gene also enjoyed early morning golf matches, College Football, and staying connected with his many friends, old and new, on Facebook.
A Memorial Service was held at the New Mexico Military Institute Alumni Chapel, 101 West College Boulevard, Roswell, New Mexico, 88201 on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the New Mexico Military Institute Scholarship Fund, Class of 1962.