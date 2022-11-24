1933 — 2022
Eugene Richard Holden was born in Buffalo, New York, on January 31, 1933. His parents were Stanislaus Holewinski and Regina Borow Holewinski. Eugene passed away at Mission Arch Care Center on Monday, November 14, 2022. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Graveside services will be held at the Douglas McBride Veterans Cemetery, located at 3101 S Main St. Roswell, NM 88203, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM. There will be a Mass for Eugene’s intention at Assumption Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 23 at 12:10 PM.
As a teen, Eugene enjoyed stock car racing and dairy farming. Eugene had a green thumb and could grow anything. He entered the United States Army in September 1953 and served in Korea and Germany. After military life Gene went to work for Worthington Compressors as a Supply Coordinator. He retired to Roswell, New Mexico and was a member of Assumption Catholic Church where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for 17 years. He considered Monsignor Robert Getz to be his best friend and intends to give him a High Five when he meets him in heaven! In his later years Eugene enjoyed singing, dancing, and playing cards as well as rhyming and poetry at Peachtree Village and Mission Arch Care Center. Gene was a Red Cross Honor Roll Blood donor and devoted to prayer in the 24-Hour Adoration Chapel at Assumption Church.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and four brothers.
He is survived by his brother, Ernie Holewinski; children: Mary Beth Middione and husband Carl, Kathleen Johnson, and William Holden; grandchildren: Jenelle, Josie, and Jacie Middione. Eugene will be missed by his friends and his fellow residents of Mission Arch Care Center.
Memorial donations can be made at Assumption Catholic Church at 2808 N. Kentucky Ave., Roswell, NM 88201