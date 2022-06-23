Eulalio G. Contreras, 84, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Eulalio’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: A Viewing for Eulalio will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery (South Park Cemetery).
On February 12, 1938, Eulalio was born to Juan and Beatrice Contreras. After graduating high school, on October 5, 1958, he enlisted in the United States Army, stationed in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, and was trained as a gunner. After he was honorably discharged, he immediately joined the Army National Guard, until he was honorably discharged for the 2nd time on May 5, 1964. Prior to retirement, he worked as a groundskeeper for Eastern New Mexico University UNMU-Roswell. Eulalio liked volunteering for the Honor Guard and was a St. John the Baptist Catholic Church member. He enjoyed gardening and watching T.V., especially wrestling. Eulalio adored spending hours outside and caring for his yard and chickens, they held a special place in his heart. His most memorable moments were when he gathered with his friends and family. Eulalio will be dearly missed by his friends and loved ones.
PRECEDED: Eulalio was preceded in death by his son, Demetrius; 1st wife, Aurora Contreras; parents, Juan and Beatrice Contreras; siblings: Nellie Ramirez, Juanito Contreras, Manuel Contreras, Eulalia Lara, and Benny Contreras, and his beloved pet, Benji.
SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish memories of Eulalio are his beloved 2nd wife, Dominga Contreras; children: Richard J. Contreras, Robert J. Contreras. Lupe (Pita) Contreras, Irene Jones, David Jones, Edward and Lupe Contreras, Ruby Pedroza, Demetrius, Eulalio Jr, and Victoria Contreras; grandchildren: Brandon, Richie Toscano, Anthony Toscano, Robert Contreras, Inez Sotelo, Veronica Elizondo, Manuel Sanchez Jr, Matthew Sanchez, James, Mark, Bianca, Vanessa, Christopher, Julian, Ciana Contreras, Claudia, Flavio Jr, Carina, Peter, Diego, Isaac Contreras, Ricky, and Amanda Pedroza; many great-grandchildren; siblings: Nellie and Roy Ramirez, Juanito and Feliz Contreras, Manuel and Linda Contreras, Eulalia and Robert Lara, and Benny and Connie Contreras; close friends: Charlie Barela, Jake Trujillo, Louie Brady, George Serna, and all his Honor Guard friends; as well as his precious chickens.
HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Blessed to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are all of Eulalio’s children.
PALLBEARERS: Charlie Barela, Jake Trujillo, Louie Brady, Felix Sosa, David Jones, and Larry Vibbard.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the Honor Guard and the V.A. of Artesia, New Mexico.