Evangeline Coor Stone

Age 84
January 30, 1938 — July 11, 2022
Evangeline was a much-loved wife, mother, sister, aunt and meemo. She was born in Carrizozo, NM. Her great grandparents and grandparents moved to New Mexico in 1911 and 1930 from Texas. As a child she lived north of the Capitan mountains in a cabin built by her Great Grandpa and her dad. She went to school in Encinosa with her sister Patsy. Later her parents bought the Copeland place where they lived until 1950 when they moved to Aztec, NM. There she met the love of her life, Kenneth Stone. They were married in Durango, CO on February 4th, 1957, and recently celebrated their 65th anniversary.
Vangie was proceeded in death by her parents, Pat and Pearl Coor, her sister Patsy, and cousin Evelyn Grover. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, her son Nathan Stone, daughter Laurie Payne and son-in-law Chris Payne. Three grandchildren, Woodrow Payne (Victoria), Jonah Payne (Johana), and Rachelle Stone. Her dear sister Marilyn Montoya, nieces Amber Urban (Fabian) and Amy Galloway (Jonny) and her great nephew Gabriel. Her cousin Joe Bert Cheney and his wife Pearl.
From a very early age, Evangeline loved the Bible and took very seriously the command to preach the “good new of God’s kingdom” as Jesus did (Luke 8:1) and asked his disciples to do (Matthew 28: 19 & 20) She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Roswell, NM in 1950 and spent many hours in the ministry. Many in Lincoln County can no doubt recall her visits.
Vangie suffered from Alzheimer’s the last years of her life but never lost her wit. Once when her daughter was there cleaning out the refrigerator she asked, “what are you doing?” Laurie responded, “I’m throwing out all the old stuff.” Vangie paused and then said, “well, I better go tie myself to the bed,” or her concern for others, constantly asking her family if they had eaten yet or were they warm enough.
We look forward to welcoming her back in the coming resurrection to life in a paradise earth. (John 5: 28, 29)(Psalm 37: 10, 11, 29) A memorial service will be held at a later date.