Evelyn Eudora Rodery went to her heavenly home on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Evelyn was born on November 22, 1940, to Alva “Red” and Clarence Rodery. She was born at home in Clay County Arkansas. Her childhood years were spent in Arkansas, Missouri, and Flint Michigan where she graduated from high school. Evelyn later moved to Roswell NM with her parents and remained there. Throughout her life she would often reminisce about the wonderful times spent in her youth with parents, grandparents, and cousins.
Evelyn worked at various jobs throughout the years including being a gift wrapper in Michigan, as well as working for TMC bus manufacturer (Nova Bus) in Roswell, where she was a reliable employee and eventually retired from. Her true calling in life, however, was being a devoted daughter and aunt. Evelyn also had a special love for her Chihuahua pets. After her father’s death in 1984, Evelyn attended to her mother’s needs as she aged, and did so with a loving and giving heart. They were not only mother and daughter, but best friends. Evelyn loved her mother dearly and was her caregiver until Clarence’s death in November of 2021 at the age of 103.
Also, preceding Evelyn in death were her brother, Charles Rodery and niece Wendy Rodery who held a special place in her heart.
Evelyn is survived by two nieces, their children and grandchildren, many cousins, and a few close friends that she considered family.
A Graveside Service for Evelyn will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 19, 2023 at South Park Cemetery
