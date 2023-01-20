Evelyn Sanchez, 95, beloved Mother, Grandmother (23), Great Grandmother (41), Great-Great Grandmother (23), Spouse, and Daughter, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
She entered this world on May 26, 1927, in La Luz, NM, born to Daniel and Bonificia Martinez. She lived a well and full life in Roswell, New Mexico. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by spouse Jose Sanchez; daughter Connie Gonzales (Leo Gonzales); daughter Tina Reyer; son Anthony Reyer and wife Teresa; daughter Clara Greer and husband Steve; son Greg Reyer and wife Margie; daughter Bernadette Woods (Brett Woods); son Daniel Eversole and wife Patty; brother Pablo Martinez and wife Isadora, brother Ernesto Martinez and wife Caroline, sister Mary Borovina, brother Lloyd Martinez, brother Robert Martinez; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as a large extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Bonificia, siblings Frank Martinez, Margaret Acevedo, Pete Martinez, Cecilia Olivas, Jerry Martinez, Amanda Martinez, her daughter Betty Abila, and grandsons Donald and Alfred Gonzales.
Pallbearers for services are Christopher Reyer, Brandun Yglesias, Ray Gonzales, Tony Reyer Jr., George Abila, Micheal Gonzales Jr., Daniel Eversole, and Caleb Rey. Honorary pallbearer is John Borovina.
The family would like to thank the amazing hospice nurses Yvette and Katrina as well as the home health aide Lucy for all their work with our mother.
Visitation will be at her home 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023, Sunday, January 22, 2023, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm., and Monday January 23, 2023, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 am, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. John's Catholic Church with Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery. A reception will be held at the St. John's Religious Education Center afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either St. John's Catholic Church or Poor Claire's Monastery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.