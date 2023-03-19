Everett Rochelle DOB 11-20-1937 — 02-13-2023
Ruth Rochelle DOB 08-30-1939 — 01-05-2021
Celebration of life for Everett and Ruth Rochelle will be held at Berrendo Baptist Church, 401 W. Berrendo Rd. in Roswell, NM, on Saturday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m.
