Fabiola (Faby) Andonila Skaggs of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 at the age of 91.
Faby was born on 9 Aug 1931 in El Valle, New Mexico to Jacobo and Elaisa Romero.
She graduated from the Menual School in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1950 where she was President of the Gospel Team, President of the Menaul Girls Athletic Association, Pep Squad Vice President and a member of the Westminster Fellowship Council, Choir, Senior Chorus, Sales Committee and Christmas Pageant participant.
She married James Skaggs of Excelsior Springs, Missouri on 14 April 1951.
Faby was a faithful member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Roswell, New Mexico and a servant of the Church’s Community Service meals program to feed the homeless and families in need.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy, siblings Olivario Romero, Macario Romero, Louisa Romero Rogers, Edna Romero, Jake Romero and Eva Romero Lawless.
She is survived by her siblings Ruth Romero Roberson of Hanceville Alabama, Claude Romero of Taos, New Mexico, Evila Romero Victorino of, Elko, Nevada and Frances Romero Barnhill of Titusville, Florida and numerous loving cousins, nephews and nieces.
Per her wishes, her remains will be placed next to her husband, James, at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. A short memorial service will be held at the National Cemetery on Friday, May 12, at 2 p.m.