Faustino Floyd Garcia, 34, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Faustino's family at www.andersonbethany.com
A funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, August 1, 2022, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On July 8, 1988, Faustino was born to Esther Trujillo and Floyd Garcia Jr, In Roswell New Mexico. Faustino was the beloved husband of Candy Garcia and the proud Father of four. He worked in the Oil field industry for 15 years, where he made lifelong friends and family. Faustino was a huge family man, loved his family, he spent as much quality time after his hitches with his wife and his four children. Faustino loved his mother, father, bonus father, and sister dearly. Second, to family, his love for racing was love, the time and effort he put into his cars, especially his fox body, street racing, and going to Hobbs Racetrack to race or to test his cars. Faustino never missed a day at work, his heart was Oilfield, and he was great at what he did. Faustino never missed a day at the gym, if he would miss the next day he would push harder on his sets. Faustino’s favorite sport was football watching his son play for Goddard, Faustino was his number one fan and then he loved the 49ers. He is going to be missed by his wife, kids, mother, sister, racing family, and the oilfield family.
Those left to eternally cherish Faustino’s memory are his wife, Candy Garcia; children: Flavio Garcia, Cataleya Garcia, Selena Garcia, and Lilianna Garcia; parents: Esther Trujillo; Siblings: Charlotte Pennell and husband Mark Pennell, and numerous family and friends; pets: Nina, Bandit, and Glizzy.
Those blessed to serve a Pallbearers; Flavio Garcia, Ray Romero, Chris (gizmo) Appledorn, Irby Jurado, Jack Roberts, Travis Hawkins; Honorary Pallbearers: Mark Pennell, Robert Flores (cuh), Jesus Hernandez (fluffy), Charles Oliphant, Jamal Awwad, Cory Escobedo, Jimmy Madril all from the racing and oil community.
Faustino's tribute was lovingly written by his family.