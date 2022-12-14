Faye Storms, 71, mother, wife, sister, and friend, was called home by our heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Faye’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
On December 16, 1950, Faye was born to Winnie Jacobs and James Knight. She married Kenneth Michael Storms in North Carolina on November 25, 1983.
Preceding Faye in death are her husband, Kenneth Michael Storms; mother, Winnie Woods; father, James Knight; brother, Buddy Knight; and her sister, Frances.
Faye is survived by her five children: Michael Coy Bennett, Joseph Coy Bennett, Kenneth Michael Storms II, Matthew Sherman Storms, and Katherine Marie Gabaldon; grandkids: Tiana Bennett of Tennessee, Braedyn Michael Storms, Graesyn David Storms, Michael John Sanchez, Rosa Servita Vallejos, Jesus Alexander Vallejos Jr, Alize Faye Gabaldon, Gilbert Frank Gabaldon Jr, and Gaige Greg Gabaldon all of Roswell, New Mexico; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at American Legion located at 1620 N Montana, Roswell, New Mexico 88203, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM, with Tim Artlet officiating. Everyone is welcome to stay and eat after the service.
The family of Faye wishes to extend sincere thanks to Gentiva Hospice and everyone who has reached out to them during their loss.
Faye’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.