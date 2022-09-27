Felipe Villa Espinoza of Roswell, NM, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 18, 2022, 9 months after his sister gained her wings whom he missed dearly, they shall be together again in Heaven playing Pokémon.
On April 3, 1995, Felipe was born in Roswell, NM, to Cecilia "Cissy" and Felipe T. Villa. He lived his life in Roswell, NM, and attended Roswell Public Schools. Felipe was employed at McCoy's Building Supply where he accomplished his training to become Assistant Manager. He was a giving soul, very lovable, ornery, stood his ground, loved to play sports, hike it and spike it, flag football, basketball, baseball and played for eastside little league, as well as his video games.
Felipe's greatest gift was his daughter, Melody Villa, whom he loved so dearly and could not wait to have her play sports, like him.
He is survived by his parents Cecilia "Cissy" and Felipe T. Villa; brothers: Jose Angel Espinoza and Ricardo Angel Villa; sisters: Veronica Villa Munoz, and Crystal Villa; godparents, Sylvia Schwartz and Gregory Vasquez (Baptism), Ricardo and Maria Quezada (Holy Communion). Felipe was blessed with a huge family who loved him very much. His immediate family surviving him are his brother-in-law, Devon Dillon; siblings: Veronica Munoz (Victor) nephews Lil' Victor, Jaime, and Leonel, Ricardo Villa; nephews and niece: Ricardo Jr., Rhianna Olivas, and Armando Saez, Crystal Villa (Son Xavi Valdez), Jose Angel (Diane), Iori, Reina, Cruz, and Elie Espinoza; uncles: Pedro Villa, Chon Villa, Felix Villa, Reyes Villa and family, Frank Espinoza (Gloria) and family, and Albert Espinoza, Mark and Mitch Espinoza; aunts: Beatriz Mason, Juana Diaz and family, Tanya, and LeAnn Espinoza, Janie Villa, Linda Quintela (Manny), Mary "Margie" Pizano, Sally Juarez, and Ernestina "Tina" Sanchez (Richard). Felipe is also survived by a huge family of cousins, whom he loved dearly, some were so close to him in his need of Comfort when he lost his sister, those were his special cousins: Adrianna Espinoza and Fiancé Caylan Hutson; godson's: Cameron Hutson and Kayden Hutson), and Martin (Spouse Jasmyn and family) and Nathaniel Weathersby; cousin's: from oldest to youngest, Theresa, Raymond, Robert, Deanna, Christina, Mario and their families, Christina, Jessica, Sylvia, Issac, and their families, Candelaria, Beniga, and Emilio Espinoza, Monica, Lee, and Anjanette Anaya, Ethan, Frank Phillip, and Moises Espinoza and their families, Andrew and Marc Pizano, Rick (Denise), Joel, and Adrianna (Caylan) Espinoza and their families, Adrienne and Chilo Acosta and their families; and numerous cousins.
Also survived Felipe are his McCoy's work family: Kevin Mckeown, Albert Garza, Matt Silva; fellow coworkers, a special family friend, Natasha Ramos and daughters. He is also survived by a very special young lady, whom he loved, and wished every day, he could have had forgiveness from. Alejandra Gonzalez, rest assured, Felipe was trying to reunite with you again.
Felipe is preceded in death by his sister, Michelle N. Ruiz- Espinoza; maternal grandparents: Frank and Lupe Villa-Espinoza; paternal grandparents: Manuel and Sirila Triana-Villa; uncles: Ramon Ricardo "Ricky" and Ernie Espinoza, and Lorenzo Diaz, Aunts, Helen M. Anaya, and Tomasa Villa Banuelas; cousins: Paul M. Juarez, Ismael V. Morales, and Julian A. Rojas.
Pallbearers will be Jose Angel Espinoza, Richard Villa, Martin Weathersby, Caylan Hutson, Rick Espinoza, Albert Garza, Matthew Silva, and Nathaniel Weathersby. Blessed to serve as
Honorary Pallbearers are Raymond Apodaca, Robert Apodaca, Mario Villa, Joel Espinoza, Michael Issac Quintela, Ethan Espinoza, Frank Phillip Espinoza, Moises Espinoza, Emilio Espinoza, Marc Pizano, Andrew Pizano, Chilo Acosta, Ben Gonzales, Matthew Sedillo, Xavier Hernandez, Mario U. Ramos, Jose Cardenas, Jacob Marquez, Javi Lazo, Devin Dubiel, Noel Gonzalez, Andrew Collins, Bear Kyser, Andres Alvarez, and too many friends to name.
The Family Expresses their heartfelt “Thanks and Gratitude” to Adrianna Espinoza for organizing a Go Fund Me, RISD Food Service, Anonymous Donors, Family, Friends, and McCoy's Building Supply for their love and support during this difficult time. Last but not least, Apologies to anyone that I may have forgotten to mention, it was not done intentionally.
"Adíos, Hijo De Mí Vida,
Ya Te Vas Para Siempre De Mí Lado,
y Ya Nunca Te Veré Yo
Te Llevo Dentro De Mí Corazón
y Nunca Te Voy a Olvidar,
Adiós Hijo De Mí Alma y Ya Te Vas
Para Siempre De Nuestra Casa, Pero Un Día
Te Encontramos Para Estar Siempre
Juntos En El Cielo Con Diosito
y Ya Nunca Separáremos Otra Vez
Mí Camaleoncito" Para Siempre, Papa y Ama
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, followed by a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. A Mass will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm, Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
A Comida will follow the burial for friends and family at 508 W Poe St, Roswell, NM 88203.
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Felipe's family in the online registry book at Anderson-bethany.com
Felipe’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.