A Celebration of Felix Lee Callaway’s Life, age 65, of Jasper, Texas, will be 11;00 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Jasper, Texas with burial to follow at Zion Hill Cemetery in Jasper. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Church.
Felix Lee Callaway, 65 of Jasper Texas passed into the waiting arms of his Heavenly Father on February 12, 2023 at 7:21 p.m. holding the hand of Mrs. Tina, his loving wife, right hand helper, hunting buddy, fishing partner, best friend, soul mate and sister in Christ. Also holding his hand was his dear Sister, Debbie Dale.
Felix was born in Roswell, New Mexico on November 22, 1957 to Joe Frank and Ruth Callaway and has been a long time resident of Jasper, Texas. He graduated from Jasper High School in 1977 and he also graduated with an Associate’s Degree from Kilgore Junior College. He retired as an operation specialist with Chevron Offshore after 38 years of service. He enjoyed playing tennis, hunting and fishing. His greatest desire was to serve HIS LORD JESUS CHRIST and always give to HIM HONOR AND GLORY.
Left to cherish his memories and carry on his Faith in The LORD are Mrs. Tina his wife of 23 years, 3 months and 14 days; two sons, Justin Lee Callaway (Trisha) of Beaumont, TX and Logan Lee Callaway (Brooke) of Berthoud, CO; one daughter, Michelle Dominy (Chad) of Jasper, TX; 5 granddaughters, Kylee, Faith, Destinee and Ashlynne Dominy of Jasper, TX and Kalyn Callaway of Loveland, CO; one grandson, Barrett Lee Callaway of Berthoud, CO; His mother, Ruth Callaway of Jasper, TX; His bonus mom, Gayla Callaway of Newton, TX; two sisters Debbie Gary (Larry) of Jasper, TX, Joann Callaway of Loveland CO; one brother, Milton Callaway, Jacksonville, TX; two step sisters, Kristi Lee (Charles) of Lumberton, TX and Misti Spacek (Landon) of Newton, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, family, Church Family and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad Joe Frank Callaway and both sets of grandparents.
Memorials may be made to The Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 1048, Jasper, Texas 75951 or to the Ebenezer Benevolence Fund, 1277 CR 044, Jasper, Texas 75951.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.