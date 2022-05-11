BELLEVILLE, KANSAS - Fern Louise (Adams) Flores passed away on May 8, 2022, at 84 years of age. Fern was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Cleo (Ball) Adams. She is survived by her children, Cathy, Craig, Taffy, Jeff, Sean, Faye, and Jimmy, and many extended family members including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Fern was born on September 27, 1937, in Tryon, Oklahoma at the family farm. She spent most of her childhood in Belleville, and graduated from Belleville High School in 1956. Fern loved to travel and spent many years as a traveling minister where she touched countless lives. Until her recent return to Belleville, Fern spent many years in New Mexico where she leaves behind many treasured friends and family.
Fern enjoyed friends, family, and good gospel music. She was happiest when all were combined. Memories of Fern will be shared by those she left behind through the music that she loved.
Friends may sign Fern’s register book on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 9am to 8pm at Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home, where the family will great friends from 6pm to 8pm.
Memorials are requested to Meadowlark Hospice and can be sent in care of Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home, PO Box 566, Belleville, Kansas 66935.
