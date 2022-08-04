Fidencio (Fidi) Valadez

Fidencio (Fidi) Valadez

Fidencio, 62, was born September 18, 1959, in Las Vegas, NM. He passed away July 4, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10am at Iglesia Bautista, 600 E. Tilden St., Roswell NM 88203.

The Service will be in English.

