Fidencio (Fidi) Valadez, 62, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. He was born on September 18, 1959, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. When Fidi was 7 years old, he came to live with Patricia and Brinkman Randle as a foster child in Roswell, New Mexico. He fit right in with the Randle’s 6 children and was very happy to be there. The Randles became his permanent family.
He attended school in Dexter & Roswell, New Mexico, graduating from Goddard High School in 1978. In 1988, he started working at Levi Strauss in Roswell. He loved working at Levi’s and made many friends during the 9 years he was employed there. His co-workers nicknamed him “Speedy’ because he was a dedicated, hard worker. In 2001, Fidi started working at the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) Golf Course. He continued working at the Golf Course for 18 years until his declining health prevented him from working.
Fidi was a huge NASCAR, WWE, and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He cherished his NASCAR memorabilia and never missed watching an Eagles game. Attending 2 WWE live shows were major highlights in his life. He also loved watching old westerns on TV. The last month of Fidi’s life was spent in the hospital. During that month, he never complained about his health; instead, he complained that there weren’t any westerns for him to watch on hospital TV.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad; his brothers: Brinkman Randle Ill and John Thomas Randle; and a nephew, Justin Cole Randle.
Survivors include his sister, Martha Morehouse and husband Robert of Lubbock, TX; sister, Susie Grant and husband Larry of Roswell, NM; brother, David Randle and wife Melissa of Roswell, NM; brother, Jimmy Randle and wife Leah of Stephenville, TX; his cherished nieces and nephews: Nathan Grassie, Rebecca Porte, Stephen Grassie, Elizabeth Grant, Christine Ross, Jeremy Randle, Renee Brock, Jennifer Waltrip, Ellery Randle, Emily Randle, Ben Randle; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Fidi had a huge heart and could always make you laugh. We will cherish the many humorous and loving memories of Fidi. He will be greatly missed.
A Memorial service will be held on August 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at Iglesia Bautista, 600 E. Tilden, Roswell, NM.
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Fidi’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Fidi’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.