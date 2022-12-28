Filomeno H. Gonzales, 77, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Filomeno's family at www.andersonbethan.com.
There will be a Visitation at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a Rosary at 1:00 PM and Funeral Service at 2:00 PM.
On February 5, 1945, Filomeno was born to Andres and Sostena Gonzales in Roswell, NM. He went to Roswell High School, where he graduated. In Filomeno's younger years, he was a boxer, winning the 126-pound Golden Glove Crown, and attended Roswell Job Corps.
Filomeno was the beloved husband of Martha Gonzales, who he married in June 1968. Filomeno was always active and taught his children to be competitive. He was physically fit and always encouraged his children and grandchildren to play sports. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, play music, and their dance recitals.
Filomeno retired from NMMI as a Barber and became active in his grandchildren's lives. Filomeno will be missed by his family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Filomeno are his son, Filomeno R. Gonzales and wife Lori Gonzales; daughters: Sostena Sue-z Gonzales and Martha Smith and husband Alden Smith; grandchildren: Leanne Madrid and husband Adam Madrid, Robert Aragon, Suzette Aragon, Fil Gonzales and wife Jayla Irvin, Jenette Aragon, Alden Smith and wife Morgan Smith, Anthony Aragon, Aaron Gonzales, Jonathan Smith; adopted granddaughter, Danielle Tavarez; great-grandchildren: Leah Madrid, Willow Tavarez-Aragon, Ella Madrid, and Noah Gonzales; as well as his adopted great-grandchildren: Grace Tavarez, Isabel Tavarez, Daniel Ledesma, and Gwen Smith.
Filomeno is preceded in death by his parents, Sostena and Andres Gonzales, as well as his beautiful and loving wife, Martha Gonzales. Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Leanne Madrid, Suzette Aragon, and Jenette Aragon.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Robert Aragon, Fil Gonzales, Alden Smith, Anthony Aragon, Aaron Gonzales, and Jonathan Smith.
The family of Filomeno wishes to extend sincere thanks to Father Jaroslaw "Jarek" Nowack, and family and friends who have stopped by with food and prayers.