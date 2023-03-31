Florence Marie Barton, 96, of Roswell, NM passed away at home on March 25, 2023, surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Roswell on Friday, March 31, at 11 a.m. A private graveside service will be held at Woodbine Cemetery in Artesia.
Marie was welcomed into the world by her loving parents Ervin and Florence Wathen on January 24, 1927 in Hope, New Mexico. She was joined in marriage to Dewey Frank Barton on February 6, 1943 in Lovington, NM, and they were married for 57 years. Together Dewey and Marie had 3 children: daughter, Janet Sue Steed of Roswell, son Don Ray Barton of Artesia, and son Larry Eugene Barton (deceased). They had 3 grandchildren: Darrin (Kathryn) Steed of Midland, Elizabeth (Joe) Fleming of San Antonio, and Cohen Steed of Austin. In addition they had 8 great-grandchildren: Orion Steed, Kaitlin (Connor) Thomas, Kristin Steed, Alexander Fleming, Sarah (Cory) Bolleter, Emily Fleming, Daphne Steed and Theodore Steed.
Marie loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them and making a beautiful home. Family remembers that her cookie jar was always full. She also was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing flowers. For 20 years she and Dewey had a home in Cottonwood where she helped her husband raise cows and sheep. For many years Marie was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Artesia and then of First Baptist Church in Roswell. She was a past president and longtime member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dewey, her son Larry, and sisters Nadine Jones, Julia Lovett, and Roma Worley.