Florence Marie Campos

On December 19th, 1949, Florence was born to Gene Anaya and Lola Jimenez in Roswell, NM. She attended Goddard High School where she graduated in 1968. Florence then married the love of her life Moises Campos on December 26th, 1970. Florence worked as a Teacher for Nancy Lopez Elementary for 27yrs where she retired in 2011. She enjoyed watching HGTV, Hallmark movies, and her favorite NBA team the Golden State Warriors. Her favorite player was Stephen Curry. When Florence was younger, she enjoyed hand sewing, macrame, and pottery. Florence loved oldies music and talking on the phone to her best friends Corrine, Ramona and her sister Presty. She absolutely loved being a grandmother to her four beautiful grandchildren. She always enjoyed attending their baseball and soccer games.
Florence is survived by her husband Moises Campos. Sons Greg and wife Veronica Campos, Brian Campos and Aimee Espinoza, Phillip Campos and Melissa Gaines. Grandchildren: Gabriel Campos, Alyssa Campos, Matthew Campos, Xavier Campos. Siblings: Minnie Jimenez, Billy and wife Cecilia Jimenez, Pristine and husband Eddie Cantu.
Florence is preceded in death by her parents Lola Jimenez and Gene Anaya. The family of Florence wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to UNM hospital for taking amazing care of her. We are eternally grateful. Florence’s tribute was written with love in her honor by her family and she will be forever and truly missed.
Services for Florence will be at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, May 5th, 2023, at 10 a.m., with graveside services at McBride Veteran Cemetery immediately following after.