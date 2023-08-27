Frances Darlene Simpson
Frances Darlene Simpson 82, died Friday, July 21st, 2023, at her Benicia, CA, home with her loved ones by her side.
Darlene was born September 15th, 1940, in Roswell, NM, to LaVerne Francis Burrows and Ruby McKee Burrows.
She was preceded in death by her brother Darrell Burrows.
She is survived by her sister Doris Burrows Armstrong of Abilene, TX. She is also survived by her husband of 63 years, Carroll Dale Simpson and their two daughters Connie Simpson and Felicia Simpson-Green and her husband Tom Green. Darlene was affectionately known as Grammy to her three granddaughters, Kristin, Courtney, and Caitlin and their husbands. Also she was lovingly known as GeeGee by her three adoring great-grandchildren.
Carroll & Darlene met in Kindergarten and dated throughout Dexter High School in Roswell, NM and started a family there. They later relocated to Midland, TX, where Darlene graduated with a Bachelors Degree in BA Accounting from UTPB and was then employed with BTA and later with Joseph I. O’Neal.
Carroll transferred from Gulf to Chevron relocating to the San Francisco Bay Area. Here, Darlene served as head of Accounting with Bank of the West up through retirement. Darlene will forever be fondly remembered and always missed by those who knew and loved her.
The family ask that donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. Website stjude.org or Samaritan’s Purse. Website samaritanspurse.org