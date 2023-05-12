Frances Hartzoge Hartman of Roswell, age 95, died April 11, 2023. Born in Hickory, NC, she was predeceased in 2012 by her husband of 65 years, Rev. William Hartman, Sr., and is survived by all of her children, William Hartman, Jr. (Polly), of Roswell, Julia Hartman, of Buncombe County, NC, Margaret Abbott (Maurice Wheatley), of St. Thomas, VI, and Paul Hartman (Diana), of Athens, TX; her brother, William Hartzoge (Carolyn) of Midland, TX; and her dear friend, Judy Johnson. She was Grandma Frances to six grandchildren, Joy Poindexter (Brent), Laura Roebuck (Jacob), Elizabeth Hartman-Woodson (Vincent), Emily Hartman, Karen Dawson (Mark), and Charles Hartman (Tara Tschillard); and eleven great-grandchildren, Seeley and Maven Poindexter; Penelope, Maverick, and Lewis Roebuck; Viktor, Vaughn, and Villiam Woodson; Hannah Hartman; and Clara and Madeleine Dawson. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends made during her many years in Roswell.
Frances was a registered nurse, a quilter, and a superb cookie-baker. She loved babies and children and was a loving mother to generations of her family and their friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bee Hive Homes of Roswell for their care of Mom.
A memorial service will be held May 13 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church; an informal gathering of family and friends will be held outside from 3-5 p.m. at 904 N. Kentucky Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.