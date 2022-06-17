Frances Lillian Washichek
Frances Lillian Washichek, 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Clovis, New Mexico. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on December 1, 1937, to Dawson and Ruth Napps. Frances met the love of her life, Wayne, in Roswell, NM, following his service as a Sargent in the United States Marines.
Frances and Wayne graduated at the top of their class at Eastern New Mexico University. Together they pursued their careers in education and real estate. She taught at ENMU and Texas Tech while pursuing her Ph.D. in English. Frances loved the outdoors and renovating houses. She enjoyed a good book, a cup of coffee, and traveling. Always a pragmatist, Frances enjoyed inserting a bit of sharp humor around friends and family. She was a woman of deep faith.
Frances was a loving mentor, caregiver, and mother to her family and friends.
SURVIVORS: She is survived by three sons, Drew (Ivana), Larry (Yulia and daughter Sofia), Stan, daughter Rachel Beaulieu (Al), sister Linda Hittle (Larry), and many nieces and nephews.
PRECEDED: Frances was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, son Wendel, her parents, sister Trish, brother Ben and special friend Wilbur.
SERVICES: The service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, 2609 S Main St Roswell, NM 88203.
Frances’ tribute was written her honor by her family.