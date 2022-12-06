Frances Marjorie Matta

A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home for Frances M. Matta who passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022 also at Ballard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in South Park Cemetery.
Frances was born in Cheraw, Colorado on October 9, 1930 to Rosie Perez and Francisco Martinez. She was married to Louis O. Matta on May 2, 1946.
Her parents preceded her in death as did her husband and sons Louis A. Matta, and Rudy E. Matta and daughters Mary Sanchez, Margaret Matta and Angie Stubbe.
Frances is survived by her daughters Annie Gutierrez of Las Cruces, NM, Sandra and her husband Robert Padilla of Lewistown, MT and Laurie Matta of Roswell, NM, sons Steve Matta and wife Gabi of Alamogordo, NM, David Matta of Roswell, NM, George Matta and wife Ana of Roswell, NM. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Frances was accomplished in many things in her life. As a young girl she worked as a farm worker and helped her single mother raise her younger sisters, she worked in a beauty shop cleaning hairbrushes, worked as a waitress in a café. She was a lead cook for the Joy Center, she worked at Tobosa and went to school to become a dietician for the State of New Mexico Rehab Center.
While working she was the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Education was important to her so as an adult she attended night school and received her GED. She stressed the importance of education to all her loved ones. Her loved ones listened to her and have attended college to receive various degrees. Thank you, God, for bringing this great woman into our lives.
