On June 5, 2022, Gabe Stanley Martin passed away at the age of 92 surrounded by his family and loved ones. Gabe never met a stranger without extending a friendly greeting, and through his journey in life, every person he met he always called them “friend”. Gabe was born in Minco, OK, on February 1, 1930, to Presley Albert Martin and Elizabeth Jagger who preceded him in death, along with his wife Jane Ellen Patton of 67 years.
Gabe is survived by his four daughters, Sarah Jane Ogden of Albuquerque, NM and her children Bethany Grow (son Ryker) and Damon Ogden (wife Connie and their son Thomas); daughter Katharine “Katy” Whitman of Roswell, NM, and her children Gabe Whitman and Tyler Whitman (wife Ani); daughter Mary Ellen and her husband Gregor Segovia Jr. of Roswell, NM., and their children Summer Allen (husband Joshua and their daughter August) and Gregory “Tres” Segovia III (wife Mariel and son Gregory IV) and Susan K. Martin of Roswell, NM. He is also survived by his cousin Frank Wharton and wife Pam of Akron of OH. Gabe was affectionately called “Papa” by his six grandchildren and four great grandchildren
.
After Gabe was born in Oklahoma, his family moved to Roswell, NM where attended New Mexico Military Institute where he graduated from High School and Junior College. He transferred to Oklahoma A & M (now Oklahoma State University) and pledged Sigma Nu Fraternity. It was there he met his future wife, Jane Patton, a Pi Beta Ph sorority sister. They were married on August 16, 1952, in Oklahoma City. Shortly thereafter, the Army deployed Gabe to the Korean War. Upon his return to the states, Gabe became an oilman with Gulf Oil Company in the west Texas area. Gabe and Jane eventually settled down in Roswell, NM, in 1957 where they resided until his passing. In 1962, Gabe started his career with New York Life Insurance Company. He was the oldest active agent in the United States until his death.
Along with his affiliation with Gulf Oil Company and New Your Life, he enjoyed playing golf and playing cards and poker with his friends. Gabe loved to travel, and he spent hours consulting his “extensive” map collection to find out what adventure would be next. He was also an avid sports enthusiast never missing and Oklahoma State sports game!
Before boarding his final flight, he mailed out his last birthday card! He was a lifetime member of the New Mexico Military Institute Alumni and attended the monthly “Tattoo” meetings. Gabe was an active member of Roswell Sertoma and the St. Andrew’s community.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Assurance Home, 1000 E. 18th St., Roswell, NM 88201 or the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church ‘Pet Pantry or Needle Arts Group”, 505 N Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell, NM 88201.
The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers Rosanna and Adriana.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.