Gary Elvin Miller, 78, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Gary’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Memorial Service at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM (MST) or 11:00 AM (CST) with Tommy Burks officiating. A Graveside Service will be held in Nara Visa, New Mexico, on Saturday, July 29, at 11:00 AM (CST) or 10:00 AM (MST).
On March 1, 1945, Gary was born to Irene and Rex Miller. Gary enjoyed playing the slot machines and loved motorcycle riding. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Gary are his children: Tommy Miller and Mikki Williams; grandchildren: Kristofer, Quentin, Austin, Elizabeth, Haylee, and Hanah; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Blakelee, Richard, and Kohen; siblings: Mac Miller and Pat Cross; nieces and nephews: Joan Tracey, Tonya Craig, Ward Alford, Roanne Lightfoot, Tammy Pery, Cobey Alford, Cindy Edwards, Julie Miller, Debbie Hendrix and Sharon Hendrix; and close friends: Mike watts and Clarence Pollard.
Gary is preceded in death by his wife Betty Miller; siblings: RC Miller, Goldie Miller, Elaine Martin, and Alma Hendrix; and parents: Irene and Rex Miller.
Gary’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.