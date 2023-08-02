Gary Hutchins
Born 04/14/45 Died 07/20/23
After battling Alzheimer's for the last 10 years, Gary passed away having spent all but the last week in his home in Roswell, NM.
Gary was an avid fisherman and hunter, and a long-time employee of Albertsons where he interacted with the community and was known and loved by all who met him. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1970.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Hutchins, two daughters, Kelly Lott and Stacy Nagy, one son, Christopher Hutchins, many family members in Iowa, and a myriad of friends who will all miss him dearly.
He was cremated on July 25, 2023, and there will be no services per Gary's request.
In lieu of flowers or a service, we ask that you honor Gary's memory and struggles by donating to the NM chapter of the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/newmexico.