Gary Lee Eberhart, age 69, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home in Roswell, NM.
Gary was born March 18, 1954, to J.C. Eberhart and Janelle Gladys Bertram in Roswell, NM.
Gary was born and raised in Roswell. He graduated from Goddard High School and attended NMMI before transferring to NMSU, where he studied electrical engineering. Gary returned to Roswell to help on the family farm. He later joined the NMDOT where he worked in construction and retired as Senior Lab Technician. He spent his retiring days at home.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Janelle Eberhart; brother, Byron Eberhart.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jan Eberhart of the family home; daughter, Stacey Eberhart of Roswell, NM.
