September 11, 1970 – August 7, 2023
Roswell
Gary Lynn Duncan, age 52, made his journey to paradise and into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 7th, 2023, after a long battle with illness.
Gary was born on September 11, 1970, to Charles and Frances Duncan. Growing up, he lived in many states to include New Mexico, Texas, and Georgia.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Duncan Sr., and Fran Duncan (Nanny), brother Rick Duncan Sr., bother-in-law Randy Woods, and mother-in-law Sally T Kuehnemund.
Gary was a successful driller in the oilfield until the untimely diagnosis of his illness. He found fulfillment in going to the oil patch on occasion with his friend, attending concerts, especially Jamie Johnson, and riding his Harley.
Gary was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother. He was the favorite uncle to his nieces and nephews and was loved by all who knew him. His humor sometimes offended some but was all around hilarious. He had a heart of gold, always loving and accepting of all. Gary never knew a stranger and, like his mother, never turned away anyone in need.
Many acknowledge that Gary was a strong man because of all he endured. He strength came from his faith in Jesus.
Those left to cherish Gary’s memory are his wife, Sarah Kuehnemund of Roswell, stepson Ryker Kuehnemund of Roswell, his son Rudy Duncan and wife Gabrielle of Roswell, stepdaughter Emma Kuehnemund of Roswell, daughters Alexis Arias of Colorado and Ashley Menagh of Roswell, brother, Charles Duncan Jr., brother-in-law Jared Kuehnemund and wife Monica of Albuquerque, sister-in-law Sonya Wood of Roswell, sister Jessica Oldfield and husband Steve, father-in-law Rick Kuehnemund of Roswell, his grandchildren Isaiah Duncan, Jason Alvarez Jr, Kane Menagh, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
A special thanks to the staff at ENMMC, especially, nursing assistant Alice, nurse Erika, and Dr. Kumar.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 10:00am at LaGrone Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jack Ferguson officiating.