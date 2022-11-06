Gary Wayne Collis, 64, born in Bluewater, NM on November 1, 1957, passed from this earth on Sunday, October 30, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Wade of Wade’s Bread and Donut Shop; parents Floyd and Imojean Wade Collis and brother Lindal Duane Collis all of Roswell, NM.

Gary’s final resting place will be in the family plot at South Park Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.

