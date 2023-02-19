A funeral service for Gennean D. Hendricks is scheduled for 2:00 pm, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Pastor Rody Chesser of San Angelo, TX will be officiating with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery.
Gennean went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 14, 2023, at the age of 75. She was born on May 2, 1947 in Roswell, NM to Elgin and Betty Jean Rutledge Chesser.
Gennean married Lonnie Hendricks on June 12, 1968 in Roswell, NM. They were involved in the farming industry in East Grand Plains for over 50 years until his passing in September 2018.
Gennean was a World Champion AJRA Breakaway roper & attended NMSU. Gennean loved horseback riding and enjoyed trail rides. She was an excellent photographer and was a member of the photography club. Her photography has been featured in numerous displays, competitions, magazines, and offices around Roswell.
Gennean is survived by her son Karl Hendricks of Roswell, brother Ross Chesser and his wife Connie of Roswell, brother Jesse Chesser and his wife Bobby of Roswell, brothers and sisters in-law Martha Rains, Sheila and James Richardson, Larry Hendricks, cousin Becky Hurford, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gennean was a member of Grace Community Church.
The family would like to thank Karl for his love, dedication and compassionate care for his mother.
They also extend special thanks to Cecelia Leaton for her care and kindness, and to the staff of Heartfelt Manor for the care they gave to Gennean during her time there.
