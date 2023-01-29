George Allen Hopper

George Hopper passed away peacefully on January 25, 2023. Surrounded by his family.
George Hopper was born in Santa Rosa California to G.C. and Wanda Hopper on August 22, 1954.
George fought a long battle with declining health. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend who was extremely dedicated to his family and grandchildren.
He helped care for his grandchildren on a daily basis. When his daughters were deployed, he stepped in and cared for his grandchildren and made sure they knew they were loved. He was an adamant wood waddler, and he shared his hobby with his children and grandchildren. George loved storytelling and shared his imagination through his stories. His love of Aliens and urban tales were brought to life often his grandchildren would share his stories. His Grandchildren could always count on him to help them get out of anything (to include school). It was always a snow day in grandpas’ eyes. Grandpa's Proky homemade oatmeal cookies will always warm our hearts with amazing memories. Porky had a green thumb and would grow his garden, and his darlyn rose’s. He loved to go on cruises with the love of his life. He enjoyed being on the water and beaches in all the wonderful places they made memories.
George was preceded in death by his parents G.C. and Wanda Hopper, brothers Jimmy, G.C. Jr, sisters, Loneta West, Betty Burnes, father and mother-in-law Roberto and Anita Chavez, and brother in law Roberto Chavez.
George survived by the love of his life, wife Dora Chavez of Midway, NM. Sons Allen Hopper of California, Michael Hopper of Midway, NM., David Montoya of Midway, NM. Daughters Jessica (Beto) Quinonez of Roswell, NM., Adrianna Montoya of Midway, NM., Yadira Espinoza of Portales, NM., Anita Diaz of Houston, TX., and Samara Montoya of Midway, NM. Brother Kenneth Hopper of Oklahoma, Sisters Mary Berthold of Roswell, NM., Debbie Stone of Rio Rancho, NM., Margaret Adler of Alamogordo, NM., Rita Fagan of Oklahoma. Along with his 14 Grandchildren, Jesse Ray Montoya and his wife Mykaela Irene Olivas, Amber Ernestine Hopper and her husband Nicholas Hernandez, Peyton Dawn Hopper, Violeta Smith and her husband Steven Smith, Clarissa Mendoza and her husband Ullisses, Montoya, Alexis Rochel Mendoza, Irasema Yamileth Mendoza, David Robert Mantoya Jr. Alyssa Montoya, Samara Kay Montoya, Aaliyah Marie Orozco, Kyra Li Hopper, Desmand Diaz, Uliyana Diaz. And 13 Great-Grandchildren Malikiah King Hopper, Maliah Renae Hernandez, Nova Leigh Hernandez, Valkyrie Ge,Dora Smith, Remeses Smith, Ullisses Montoya II, Christian Montoya, Jesse Ambrosio Montoya, Mario Kane Montoya, Leilani Ray Montoya, Lilliana Candelarid Montoya, Nevaeh Rose Montoya, Zihanna Dream Montoya.
Those serving as pallbearers are Jesse Montoya, Juan Espinoza, David Montoya, Beto Quinonez, Desmand Diaz, Francisco Diaz.
Honorary Pallbears are Micael Hopper, Anita Diaz Yadira Espinoza, Adianna Montoya, Jessica Quinonez, Samara Montoya, Kyra Hopper.
A Public Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM at South Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Roswell Humane Society. George loved all his cats who were strays that became his house cats.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com