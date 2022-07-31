Gerald “Jerry” Childress, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, July 7, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 3pm at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Roswell, New Mexico. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A detailed obituary will be published soon.

Livestream of the service will be available on the LaGrone Funeral Chapel and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church websites for family and friends that are unable to attend in person.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

Service information

Aug 20
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 20, 2022
4:00PM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
505 N. Pennsylvania Ave
Roswell, NM 88201
Aug 22
Private Family Interment
Monday, August 22, 2022
3:00PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
501 N. Guadalupe St.
Santa Fe, NM 87501
