Gerald John Makowski, 89, died on September 12, 2022. Graveside services will be held at the General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery Roswell, New Mexico on October 1, 2022, at 10 A.M.
Gerald John Makowski (Jerry), was born on July 19th, 1933, to John Makowski and Frances Michalak, in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Jerry attended Bay View Senior High School where he met the love of his life Marcia- Ann Price during his senior year. Jerry served his country in the US Army Corps of Engineers, attached with the US Air Force at Peperal Air Force Base in Saint John’s Newfoundland. He was honorably discharged in 1956 as a SPEC 4.
On February 11, 1956, Jerry and Marcia were married in Milwaukee Wisconsin. They later moved to California. Jerry held many different jobs before he entered the fire service and discovered his true passion. He spent 25 years in the fire service where he worked his way through the ranks from boot fireman to Deputy Chief, Fire Chief, and finally Fire Marshal of Federal Fire Department, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the largest department in the Navy. As Fire Marshal Jerry traveled to many countries in the world, through Europe, Asia, Antarctica, and the South Pole.
Jerry’s biggest career accomplishment was receiving the honor of being inducted into the Navy Fire & Emergency Services Hall of Fame in September 2017. Jerry was an honorary member of the US Navy and Marine Corps Fire Protection Association, as well as a long-time member of National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), where he held various offices in the association including, chapter president, and state federation president. His hobbies were woodworking, gardening, and baking some of the best bread around.
Jerry was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by wife of 66 years Marcia- Ann Makowski, their children, son, Jan Makowski and wife Donna of Rocklin, CA. Daughter Dawn Hughlett and husband Ken of Roswell, NM. Grandchildren Luke Kite and wife Cara of Marshall, AR. Heather Gensler and husband Walter of Roswell, NM. Josh Kite of Arlington, TX. Angela Duffy and husband Matt of El Granada, CA. Seven great-grandchildren, Damien, Caiden, Logan, McKenzie, Jocelyn, Cadylee and Gunner.
Jerry was known by many in the community in his 31 years in Roswell and was a friend to all. He lived a long and happy life, and he will be greatly missed by those who love him. Arrangements are under Anderson Bethany Funeral Chapel.