Gerald Peter (Jerry) Caramanica

A memorial service will be held for Gerald Peter Caramanica at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will follow at General Douglas L. McBride Veteran Cemetery.
Jerry was born September 3, 1964 to Andrew R. Caramanica and Frances Cecelia Butler in Centereach Long Island, New York.
Jerry moved to Roswell, NM in 1971 from Centereach Long Island, NY and attended grade school and middle school in Roswell, NM. He attended Roswell High School then soon after joined the Army. Jerry was stationed in Germany and continued to live in Germany after he proudly completed serving his country in the Persian Gulf War from January to May of 1991 and Operation Desert Storm. Jerry always tried to move back home in the United States during each year of vacation to visit family but usually returned to Germany. Jerry enjoyed sports, his teams were Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Yankees and the Rangers. He loved to travel through Europe, New Mexico and North Carolina while on vacation each year, he really enjoyed the beach in North Carolina. Jerry always enjoyed a good meal at home or a nice dinner out.
Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents: Gerardo and Michelina Caramanica; John and Cecelia Butler; his father, Andrew R. Caramanica and mother Frances C. Butler Caramanica; his brothers, John T. Caramanica and Andrew J. Caramanica; brother-in-law William Puotinen (Putt); and sister-in-law, Deanna Caramanica.
Those left to cherish Jerry’s memory are, son, Eric Smith; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews whom he loved: Sophia, Mia, Payton, William, Eric, Elizabeth, Joshua, Raiden, Brean, Alex, Jodi, Paul, Penelope, William, Joseph, Sabrina and Bentley; sisters, Margaret Puotinen of New Bern, NC, Julia and Bill Barboza of New Bern, NC, and Frances Hairston and Todd of Roswell, NM.
Those serving as pallbearers are Todd Hairston, Paul Corrie, Joshua Snow, and Raiden Snow. Honorary pallbearers are all his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews of Roswell and out of state.
A special thank you to Brigette Schmidt and her husband, as well as Jerry’s good friend Franky of Germany for their kind support. A loving thank you goes to his sisters, Margaret, Julia and Frances for their loving care of their brother Jerry.
In lieu of flowers the family ask to make donations in Jerry’s honor to a charity of your choice.
Goodbye or see you again our brother (arrivederci) in Italian. Jerry always said, “Ciao!”, chow means Hello or Goodbye. Love always our brother.
